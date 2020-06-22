Monday is the first day of Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference, an event many of us have been eagerly anticipating. And while we’re waiting to see what will be announced at WWDC 2020, we decided to look around for some deals. What we’ve found is a plethora of bargains, ranging from earbuds to the mighty MacBook Pro.

There’s a lot we’re hoping to see from Apple at WWDC, and chances are we’ll get new platforms to power all the devices: iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS. We have high hopes for iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, as well as macOS 10.16.

In the meantime, we’re gathering loads of deals on tech to pair with your devices, as well as Apple products. Check out what we’ve found so far.

MacBook

There’s little better than breaking out a fresh, sleek MacBook Pro and diving right in. And that doesn’t have to be a fantasy, since a new 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro is on sale on Amazon ($2,099, originally $2,399; amazon.com). This laptop features a sharp Retina display, along with True Tone to adjust the screen’s color depending on your environment’s light conditions. Inside the device is a ninth gen Intel Core i7 Processor as well as 16GB of RAM to power through big tasks with ease. Storage-wise, a 512GB SSD has you covered. And we’d be remiss not to mention the Magic Keyboard, which provides a unique, punchy typing experience. There’s also a Touch Bar and Touch ID for even more functionality.

Apple Watch

The Apple Watch Series 5 is the latest and greatest in Apple’s line of time-telling wearables. If you’ve always wanted to strap one on, B&H is running a sale on a number of configurations (starting at $384, originally starting at $399; bhphotovideo.com). The Series 5 features a 30% larger display size over its predecessors. With it, you can send messages, use Siri, check the weather and much more. You can also keep track of your fitness with the Activity app, which can be used to track calories burned, distance traveled and more. Plus, there’s a ton of awesome and functional watch faces you can use to customize its look.

There are also some models that throw Nike into the mix (starting at $414, originally starting at $429; bhphotovideo.com). The Apple Watch Nike+ Series 5 features a number of Nike watch faces, some stylish straps, and some great apps like the Nike Run Club and Nike Training Club. The Nike Training Club app alone contains over 180 free workouts to take your personal fitness into your own hands — or, in this case, your wrist.

Earbuds

What better way to jam out before WWDC than with Apple AirPods? Right now, AirPods with the wired charging case are on sale on Amazon ($139, originally $159; amazon.com). These AirPods are totally wireless (aside from the charging case), letting you listen to tunes without tangled cords. And, of course, they’re capable of terrific sound quality and easy pairing with your iOS device of choice. The AirPods themselves can provide up to five hours of listening, but when you pair them with the charging case, you’ll enjoy over 24 hours of total battery life.

And if you’re looking for an upgrade, there’s the Apple AirPods Pro ($229.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com). They’re like AirPods, but with some extra features that really put them over the top. In fact, we consider them the best true wireless earbuds out there. These features include active noise cancellation to tune out distractions, as well as transparency mode. Plus, they come with three silicone tip sizes to find the perfect fit. And like the AirPods, the AirPods Pro come with a charging case to provide over 24 hours of listening.

If you love the AirPods Pro and want to keep them safe, why not throw in an AppleCare Protection Plan? Over at B&H, you can pick up a pair of AirPods Pro (with the charging case) bundled with two years of AppleCare ($248.98, originally $277.98; bhphotovideo.com). Services include quick repairs of your AirPods Pro and even replacements — it’s a no-brainer.

AirPods aren’t the only buds designed for Apple lovers. The Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones are currently $50 off on Amazon ($199.95, originally $249.95; amazon.com). We love these earbuds. Even after a year of using them, they held up like champs, and put out clear and punchy sound with nine hours of battery on one charge. Like AirPods and AirPods Pro, they come with a charging case that extends the battery life greatly (up to 24 hours). They also contain the same H1 chip, making them pair rapidly with a variety of iOS devices. Where they differ is the hook, which goes over your ear to prevent the buds from falling out. They come in some awesome colors too: black, blue, pink, red, yellow, ivory, moss and navy.

If you’re in the market for something more affordable, the Powerbeats Wireless Earphones bring a ton of value to the table ($129.95, originally $149.95; amazon.com). These buds pack awesome sound, though they are not true wireless (a cable connects them together). However, they feature up to 15 hours of listening, which is more than the Powerbeats Pro can do on their own. These are also running the H1 chip to make them compatible with iOS devices for quick and easy pairing. Your color options are black, white and red.

Headphones

There’s truly never been a better time to pop on a pair of Beats Solo Pros. As we approach WWDC, they’re at an all-time low price ($229.95, originally $299.95; amazon.com). These headphones are spectacular — in fact, when we compared noise-canceling headphones head-to-head, they came out on top. The Solo Pros feature great audio, putting out both a great range of sound as well as an excellent soundstage. Plus, they rapidly pair with iOS devices for a streamlined Bluetooth experience. The Solo Pros come in six stylish and vibrant color options: black, gray, red, dark blue, ivory and light blue.

For something on the opposite end of the price spectrum, there’s the Soundcore Life Q10 Bluetooth Headphones (starting at $29.99, originally starting at $39.99; amazon.com). These affordable over-ear cans provide quality sound and intense bass. The latter is thanks to Soundcore’s BassUp tech to increase the intensity of those deeper notes. With up to 60 hours of battery, you won’t have to worry about charging these up for quite a while. And when you do, you’ll enjoy a fast-charge that provides five hours of listening from just five minutes of charging. Your color options are black/red and blue, both of which show off a dual-colored design.

Power delivery

Anker is a company we’ve come to rely on for power delivery. And why not go all out with the PowerPort Atom PD 4 ($79.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com)? This unassuming brick contains two USB Type A ports and two USB Type C ports to juice up just about anything. It’s powerful enough to charge two laptops and two smartphones all at once, and it’s fast, thanks to Anker’s PowerIQ technology. A cable extends out the back to plug into any nearby AC outlet.

If you’re looking for the same power in a smaller package, the PowerPort PD 2 is the way to go ($18.64, originally $21.94; amazon.com). It features half the ports of the PowerPort Atom PD 4 (one USB Type A and one USB Type C) at a quarter of the price. These ports are still powered by Anker’s PowerIQ technology for a fast and reliable charge. However, the brick is way more compact, easily taken along in case a charge is needed on the go. It’s made even more portable given that it can plug directly into the wall.

USB Hubs

Anker doesn’t just deliver power, it delivers external accessibility too, in the form of the PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub ($35.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com). To pick one up for 10% off, make sure to tick the coupon box below the price. This Hub is invaluable, turning a USB Type C port into a 4K HDMI port, SD and Micro SD Card reader and USB data ports. Of course, Anker couldn’t resist throwing in a USB Type C port for fast charging. It’s perfect to plug into your MacBook’s USB Type C port to expand its functionality in a major way.

To keep things connected on the go, it doesn’t get much better than a USB-C Travel Dock ($54.99, originally $69.95; eshop.macsales.com). Though it fits in the palm of your hand, this dock contains five ports: a USB Type C, two USB Type A, an HDMI and an SD Card reader. With this dock, you can keep your phone charged, transfer data, hook up an external display and more. Along with the dock, you’ll receive a USB Type C cable to connect it to your device of choice. You can also download Dock Ejector software, which will safely disconnect the dock to ensure no data transfers are interrupted.

Mesh Wi-Fi

If there’s one thing we take seriously here at Underscored, it’s our Wi-Fi connection. With a three-pack of the Amazon Eero mesh Wi-Fi system ($199, originally $298.99; amazon.com), you can cover your whole house with ease. These devices replace your router to create a sort of mesh that covers a huge amount of space — 5,000 square feet per device, to be exact. With all three Eero mesh Wi-Fi routers running, you can kiss that poor connection goodbye. Even better, the Eero mesh Wi-Fi system is Apple HomeKit-enabled. Control it via the Home app from your iOS or macOS device of choice. Oh, and did we mention this bundle comes with a free Echo Dot? You can use it to call upon Alexa to control your Wi-Fi too, as well as play music, check the weather, order from Amazon and much more.

