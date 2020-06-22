Amazon is running its first ever Big Style Sale, and it is, indeed, massive. This sale is essentially Prime Day for Amazon Fashion, featuring thousands of deals on apparel, accessories, jewelry, watches, shoes, luggage and more — with more likely to be added throughout the week — all from many of your favorite brands and private Amazon labels, too.

If you’ve visited the sale’s main page on Amazon, you may have noticed that there’s a lot of items to sift through, so below, we’ve narrowed things down by highlighting some of our favorite brands that are seeing major savings right now. Just be sure to purchase your favorite pieces soon; stock is certain to start selling out quickly.

Amazon brands

Amazon brands

It’s not exactly a surprise, but plenty of Amazon’s nearly innumerable in-house brands are seeing huge markdowns. You’ll find savings on favorites like Goodthreads, Lark & Ro, Amazon Essentials and Daily Ritual to name a few, and almost all the items are under $50.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Adrianna Papell, ASTR and BCBG

Adrianna Papell, ASTR and BCBG

Finding a dress for your next occasion isn’t a chore with these deals on Adrianna Papell and BCBG frocks. Dress any of these dresses up with heels and bling-y accessories, lots of which also happen to be on sale.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Aldo

Aldo

A few shoes and some bags from Aldo are on sale. Save on a sneaker, a sandal, loafers and some heels, along with a couple fanny packs, a clutch and a wallet.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Armani

Armani

Need new undershirts and underwear? Look no further than these deals on packs of tees and briefs from Armani.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

American Apparel

American Apparel

All the basics you know and love from American Apparel are on sale now. Men and women will find dozens of deals on plain tees, hoodies and leggings, along with a variety of body suits, skirts, dresses, underwear and more.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein

Men’s and women’s Calvin Klein styles on sale include the brand’s classic jeans, tees, sweatshirts and more.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Clarks

Clarks

Step into Clarks’ famed comfortable footwear for less. At the Big Style Sale, you’ll find five pages worth of discounted men’s and women’s styles. Guys should look to stock up on Derby Lace-Ups and ankle boots, while ladies will look stylish in trendy metallic sneakers and ankle-strap sandals.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Dockers

Dockers

Whether you’re in need of new khakis or a few button-downs, you’ll find the basics at this Dockers sale. Guys can shop dozens of wardrobe staples, all at a discount.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Franco Sarto

Franco Sarto

A few pairs of strappy sandals, all of which are perfect for summer, are on sale from the top-notch brand.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Frye and Co.

Frye and Co.

A few dozen bags for both men and women are on sale from Frye. Fans of leather totes, backpacks, crossbodies, messenger bags and duffles will be pleased.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Gildan, Peds, and other basics

Gildan, Peds, and other basics

You can never have too many tees, socks and other wardrobe essentials, and now’s your chance to pick up those and then some. Shirts, underwear and more from Gilden and other trusted brands are on sale, so you can stock up.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

J.Crew

If you’re in the market for classic, preppy looks, J.Crew is the brand to know, and right now, it’s Mercantile line is majorly marked down. Men and women can save on everything their summer wardrobe might be missing from shorts and shirts to tees and light jackets.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Joie and Theory

Joie and Theory

Snag some classic workwear styles from brands Joie and Theory. Even if you’re working from home for now, these timeless pieces will be mainstays in your closet for years to come.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott

Snag some pretty pendants and a pair of earrings for less from this fan favorite jewelry brand. Note: Any of these pieces would make great gifts.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Kenneth Cole

Kenneth Cole

A selection of men’s and women’s footwear from Kenneth Cole is marked down, including sneakers and sandals. We’re particularly fans of the wedge heeled styles, though any of these shoes will serve you well this season and next.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Life is Good

Life is Good

Known for easy tees featuring optimistic phrases, Life is Good has plenty up for grabs for men and women. A selection of graphic T-shirts, tanks and hats is on sale now.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Lucky Brand

Lucky Brand

You’re in luck: Tons of denim, tops, jewelry, shoes and more from Lucky Brand are on sale. Browse through all four pages of boho chic styles, and load your cart with items from the fan favorite brand for less.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Marmot

Marmot

In addition to technical apparel (we’re talking lots of jackets and vests that will serve you well come winter), this Marmot sale features markdowns on outdoor gear, including sleeping bags and tents, so you can stock up for those summer camping trips, as well.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Nautica

Nautica

You’ll be ready to set sail in style with deals on Nautica. Choose from classic striped polos, chino shorts and other clothes that practical scream summer.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

NBA, NFL, NCAA, NHL and more fan gear

NBA, NFL, NCAA, NHL and more fan gear

Sports may be on hold for now, but fans can still broadcast their devotion with apparel from their favorite teams, now on sale. You’ll find clothes, accessories and even home items from most of the major leagues so your look and your house can scream team spirit year round.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

New Balance

New Balance

Lace up a pair of New Balance sneakers for less. Right now, dozens of styles for men and women are on sale. Just choose the type of support you need and the colorway that suits you, and you’ll be ready to run.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Original Penguin

Original Penguin

Now’s the time for guys to upgrade their summer wardrobe. Original Penguin has plenty of on-sale tees, polos and shorts to choose from. You’ll be living in these styles all season long.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Perry Ellis

Perry Ellis

Tons of men’s styles from Perry Ellis are on sale, from belts and dress pants to casual button-downs and summer-ready polos.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Puma

Puma

On-sale Puma styles for the whole family are available during this sale. Score new sneakers, stock up on tees, pick up new gym bags — or all of the above.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Samsonite and American Tourister

Samsonite and American Tourister

Hardside and softside aficionados will be satisfied with this sale on Samsonite and American Tourister luggage. Several sets are on sale, so you’ll be all set to hit the road the next time you need to get away.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Sketchers

Sketchers

Whether it’s sneakers, slip-ons or sandals you’re after, you’ll find them on sale from Sketchers. Men’s, women’s and kids’ shoes are all among the markdowns.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Soludos

Soludos

Soludos makes the most perfect summer shoes, and now you can snag a pair for less. Pick up the easy, slip-on Platform Smoking Slipper or a pair of espadrille wedges, and you’re set for the season.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

State Cashmere

State Cashmere

It may be summer, but there’s never a wrong time to stock up on discounted cashmere. Prepare for colder seasons with deals on cozy sweaters and cardigans.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Superga

Superga

Add some Superga to your sneaker rotation with these deals. Several styles — including the classic Cotu and a few platform options — are on sale. Any of the options are the perfect finishing touch to your summer fits.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Ray-Ban and Oakley

Ray-Ban and Oakley

Sunny weather means cool shades are a must. Shop more than 200 pairs of discounted sunglasses from Ray-Ban and Oakley. Whether you prefer aviators, big round frames or sporty styles, you’ll surely find your perfect pair.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Rebecca Minkoff

Rebecca Minkoff

Now’s your chance to snag a designer handbag at a discount. Several Rebecca Minkoff styles, including totes, belt bags and more, are under $200 and available in bright summer hues along with more traditional neutrals.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Timberland

Timberland

Tons of Timberland footwear for men and women — yes, including the famed lace-up boots — are on sale. Score some new sneakers or slip-ons from this durable, tried-and-true brand.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Vineyard Vines

Vineyard Vines

Guys will find a selection of collared shirts — and one quarter-zip pullover sweater — on sale, many of which are available in the brand’s signature pastel hues.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Volcom

Volcom

You don’t have to be a skater to reap the benefits of the Volcom’s cool vibes. The boardsports-friendly brand boasts on sale styles for everyone, including a selection of swim trunks and rash guards that you’ll certainly make use of this summer.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed price at the time of publication.