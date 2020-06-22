AirPods and AirPods Pro are finally getting auto-switching between devices

Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference kicked off on Monday, and brought a surprise announcement: updates to AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods with Wireless Charging Case.

A forthcoming update to AirPods and AirPods Pro will allow them to automatically switch between devices, without your needing to hit a button. When you open your Mac, say, your AirPods will switch from your iPhone, so you can take that video call with ease. Then if you get a call on your iPhone, AirPods will automatically switch back, so you can have the call right in your ears.

And a whole new feature is coming to the AirPods Pro: Spatial Audio is arriving as an update for the flagship true wireless earbuds from Apple, which will enhance the audio experience. You won't just have stereo left and right sides; rather the audio will be spaced all around you by using a true 5.1 surround form. This feature will also make sure audio isn't just coming from the left or right, but pointed to the content you're watching. If you're watching a movie and a car zips from the back right to the front left, you'll hear the audio go across in that direction. It will also take into account if your head is moving or if the connected device is in a different area. This works through the built-in accelerometer and gyroscope.

We'll have more soon on these updates and the exact timing of the rollout. For now, though, AirPods and AirPods Pro (which we named the best true wireless earbuds on the market) are getting more value, and you can score them for a serious discount.

