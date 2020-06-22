Apple made a surprise announcement during WWDC 2020: updates to AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods with Wireless Charging Case.

A forthcoming update to AirPods and AirPods Pro will allow them to automatically switch between devices, without you needing to hit a button. When you open your Mac, say, it will switch from your iPhone. This way you can take that video call with ease. Then if you get a call on your iPhone, AirPods will automatically switch back so you can have the calls right in your ears.

And a whole new feature is coming to the AirPods Pro: Spatial Audio is arriving as an update for the flagship true wireless earbuds from Apple. This will enhance the audio experience and won’t just have stereo left and right sides. Rather the audio will be space all around you by using a true 5.1 surround form. It will also make sure audio isn’t just coming from the left or right, but pointed to the content you’re watching. If you’re watching a movie and a car zips from the back right to the front left, you’ll hear the audio go across. It will also take into account if your head is moving or if the connected device is in a different area. This works through the built-in accelerometer and gyroscope.

We’ll be back soon with more on these updates and an exact timing of the rollout. For now, though, AirPods and AirPods Pro (which we named the best true wireless earbuds on the market) are getting more value and you can score them for a serious discount.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed price at the time of publication.