The best activewear and athleisure deals at Amazon's Big Style Sale

Some people wear them during errands, others during workouts and some as a uniform for sitting on the couch: The versatility and utility of athleisure outfits is hard to ignore. These types of sartorial pieces (which act as a hybrid between workout clothes and loungewear), allow you to go from one activity to the next in complete comfort. It's why you can never have too many athleisure pieces in your wardrobe.

Consider Amazon's Big Style Sale the perfect excuse to stock up on more leggings, sports bras, moisture-wicking t-shirts and workout shorts this week. The sale boasts Prime-Day savings on a number of top athletic brands (Adidas and Puma included), with prices starting as low as $10.

Ready to get completely cozy this summer? Ahead, we're rounding up 16 of the best athleisure styles currently on sale during Amazon's savings event. And for more Amazon Big Style Sale deals, check out our shopping guide here.

Core 10 Light Support Sports Bra ($15.60; amazon.com)

Light support sports bras (like this iteration from Core 10) are just as ideal for yoga and pilates classes as they are for lounging around the house. This design in particular features high neck coverage, breathable knit paneling and four-way stretch for extreme comfort (note, it is best suited for those with A to C cups).

Adidas Men's Cushioned Crew Socks (starting at $10.50; amazon.com)

Sure, socks may not be the coolest item to add to your shopping cart, but they are the most useful. Next time you go digging through your sock drawer in search of a cushioned pair to sport for your next workout, you'll be glad you had a few packs of these Adidas Crew Socks lying around.

Peak Velocity Men's Build Your Own 2-in-1 Run Short ($23.40; amazon.com)

At first glance, the Peak Velocity Men's Run Shorts may look like any other standard pair of gym shorts. But upon further inspection, you'll find a ton of useful features, including a rear stash pocket for small items (like a credit card or protein bar), a built-in phone compartment and reflective paneling to increase your visibility. Hey, it's the little details that make the biggest difference.

Starter Sport Backpack with Logo ($25.99; amazon.com)

However you decide to use the Sport Backpack (as a gym bag, commuting pack or carry-on luggage) we're sure you'll find plenty of use out of this spacious design.

Adidas Men's Design2move Climacool Woven Short (starting at $21.00; amazon.com)

Not all shorts are made equal. And in the case of the Adidas Design2move shorts, its Climacool ventilation puts other gym shorts to shame. This technology helps ensure you stay cool, calm and collected even during intense sweat sessions or 100 degree heat. Not bad for $16, if you ask us.

Amazon Core 10 Mock Neck Workout Long Sleeve Top ($19.20; amazon.com)

Perfect for bundling up when the AC is blasting or for future winter layering, the Core 10 Mock Neck Workout Top provides extra warmth with its thermal fabric when you need it most. Plus, it gets extra points in our book for its inclusive size range, which ranges from XS to 3X.

Aurique High Waisted Sculpt Sports Leggings (starting at $14.29; amazon.com)

The basic requirements to any solid workout legging is its ability to stay put during intense workouts, be opaque enough that you'll feel comfortable mid-squat or downward dog and cozy enough so that you can wear them in the gym and at home. Plus, it doesn't hurt when the design can give your bum some extra sculpting, too. Aurique's High Waisted Leggings manages to check all of those boxes, and then some.

Peak Velocity Men's Merino Wool Neck-T Shirt ($29.25; amazon.com)

Finally, an athletic shirt that looks and feels like a performance tee, but still is stylish enough to be worn 24/7.

Adidas Originals Men's Seeley Running Shoe (starting at $21.41; amazon.com)

With a stellar 4.5 rating from over 3,000 Amazon customers, it is hard to fault the adidas Men's Seely Running Shoe. Its rubber sole provides both traction and support during long walks, and its universal design complements pretty much any outfit in your closet. As one current owner notes, "I bought these last minute before traveling abroad and they were very comfortable out of the box walking a few miles throughout the course of a day. The canvas is breathable and didn't really need a break-in period for me."

Aurique High Waisted Leggings ($12.99; amazon.com)

Aurique's color-blocked leggings are so fashion-forward, we wouldn't be surprised if you buy these in every color available. Its snug, yet stretchy, fit will feel like a second pair of skin when you're in yoga classes, at the grocery store or even out for drinks with friends.

Adidas Defender Duffel Bag (starting at $21.23; amazon.com)

For those who carry bulky equipment to and from the gym (think boxing gloves, soccer or basketballs, rackets, etc.), a standard backpack won't cut it. Where these smaller designs fall short, the Adidas Defender Duffel Bag delivers, providing gym-goers with ample space to stash all their workout gear seamlessly.

Care Of by PUMA Women's Short Sleeve Active T-Shirt ($13; amazon.com)

Meet the CARE OF Short Sleeve Active Shirt, an exclusive design that was created by Amazon and the legendary athletic label, PUMA as part of their first-ever athleisure collection. If this vibrant style is any indication of what's more to come between the two powerhouse companies, it is safe to say we're very excited.

Peak Velocity Mock-Neck Long Sleeve Shirt ($35.75; amazon.com)

If you haven't yet incorporated merino wool into your workout wardrobe, here's why you should: This fiber is naturally quick-drying, breathable, and more importantly, doesn't retain odors as much as other fabrics do. Thanks to the new price tag on the Peak Velocity Mock-Neck Shirt, it is a great entry point into the wool workout gear world for newbies.

Starter Women's Anorak Jacket ($29.24; amazon.com)

Athleisure staples rarely double as weather-proof gear. Luckily, the Start Anorak is the exception to this rule. Its design boasts a rain-resistant jacket with plenty of protective pockets to keep your valuables safe and dry during inclement weather.

Puma X-Ray Sneaker (starting at $27.27; amazon.com)

'90s babies will flip over these retro-inspired, color-blocked platform sneakers from PUMA. But it is not just killer looks this footwear design is serving. A SoftFoam+ sockliner helps give you superior cushioning (all without needing additional insoles!) so that you can clock in your daily steps without aches and pains.

Puma Dillion 2.0 Stretch Cap (starting at $13.68; amazon.com)

What would an athleisure outfit be without a baseball cap that can hide a bad hair day or give you protection from the sun? If you need a moisture-wicking hat to add to your collection for runs or outdoor hangs, the Puma Dillion 2.0 Stretch is now on sale for $13.

Adidas Women's Linear Sweatshirt (starting at $10.98; amazon.com)

One of the most affordable deals we've seen yet during the Amazon Big Style Sale comes from Adidas' Women's Linear Sweatshirt, a cozy crewneck that is made from recycled materials as well as cotton sourced from sustainable farms.

