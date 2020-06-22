Amazon is making your summer a little more fabulous with incredible deals on the most coveted brands and designers. The Big Style Sale has deals on your favorite brands like Marc Jacobs, Rebecca Minkoff, Kate Spade, Gorjana and more.

And just in time for summer travel, the mega retailer is offering amazing deals on accessories. Check out our top picks from this blowout, and kick off your summer with savings on some of the best bags, hats, jewelry and more for the season.

The Marc Jacobs Women’s Traveler Tote ($146.25, originally $195; amazon.com)

The Marc Jacobs Women's Traveler Tote

This canvas tote from a beloved designer is the perfect size for an overnight road trip.

Tumi Women’s Troy Crossbody ($183.75, originally $245; amazon.com)

Tumi Women's Troy Crossbody

The perfect bag for commuting, traveling or just running errands, this Tumi bag has pockets to spare and is part of the Tumi Tracer program (which helps track down your bag if it gets lost).

Tumi Merge Short Trip Expandable Packing Case Medium Suitcase ($596.25, originally $795; amazon.com)

Tumi Merge Short Trip Expandable Packing Case Medium Suitcase

Another great deal from Tumi, this rolly bag is great for a long weekend trip, and it expands to pack in all the extras you might need.

Rebecca Minkoff Women’s Nylon Tote ($115.99; amazon.com)

Rebecca Minkoff Women's Nylon Tote

This chic nylon tote goes from work to the weekend with ease.

Think Royln Women’s Convertible Belt Crossbody Bag ($41.40, originally $55.20; amazon.com)

Think Royln Women's Convertible Belt Crossbody Bag

Turn heads with this silver belt bag from NYC designer Think Royln, which is perfect for running errands or a casual night out.

Sensi Studio Women’s Canasta Wooden Handle Bag ($151.20; amazon.com)

Sensi Studio Women's Canasta Wooden Handle Bag

Quite possibly the perfect summer tote, this straw bag comes with detachable tassels and a seashell charm. See you at the beach!

Rebecca Minkoff Leo Clutch ($51.45, originally $98; amazon.com)

Rebecca Minkoff Leo Clutch

What’s cuter than an envelope clutch? A pink one! This adorable zipper trimmed bag is 100% leather — and almost half off.

Jennifer Behr Women’s Lorelei Headband in Hammered Silk ($111.75; amazon.com)

Jennifer Behr Women's Lorelei Headband in Hammered Silk

Crown your locks with this eye catching silk headband made from braided fabric. It’s sure to turn heads.

Tanya Taylor Women’s Ruched Headband ($42.75; amazon.com)

Tanya Taylor Women's Ruched Headband

Another on-trend headband, this ruched number from Tanya Taylor will complement every look in your wardrobe.

LOVESHACKFANCY Women’s Gauze Swim Scrunchies ($33.75, originally $45; amazon.com)

LOVESHACKFANCY Women's Gauze Swim Scrunchies

Summer is updo season, and this big bow set will keep you looking cute in the heat.

Alexandre de Paris Women’s Pearl Heart Clip ($41.25, originally $55; amazon.com)

Alexandre de Paris Women's Pearl Heart Clip

Dress up any look with this sweetly chic hair clip that easily elevates a jeans-and-a-T-shirt day.

Le Specs Women’s Blade Stunner Sunglasses ($46.73, originally $89; amazon.com)

Le Specs Women's Blade Stunner Sunglasses

These retro-futurist shades offer high protection against glare and UV rays, plus they keep you looking super chic.

Marc Jacobs The Marc Jacobs Bucket Hat ($87.75; amazon.com)

Marc Jacobs The Marc Jacobs Bucket Hat

With a classic silhouette and fun retro paisley print, this bucket hat will be your go-to all summer long.

Janessa Leone Women’s Selma Hat ($236.25; amazon.com)

Janessa Leone Women's Selma Hat

Keep the sun out of your eyes and off your face with this big brimmed straw chapeau.

Hat Attack Women’s Treasure Hat ($43.13; amazon.com)

Hat Attack Women's Treasure Hat

This giant brimmed straw hat is beach ready with a leather band featuring chic shell accents.

Gorjana Women’s Amali Huggies ($33.75, originally $45; amazon.com)

Gorjana Women's Amali Huggies

Teal is always on trend for summer, and huggies are having a moment, so snag these stylish earrings at a great price.

Kate Spade New York Women’s Urban Jungle Resin Hoops ($88; amazon.com)

Kate Spade New York Women's Urban Jungle Resin Hoops

These two-sided resin earrings from perennial fave Kate Spade will take any look up a notch.

Theia Jewelry Women’s Chloe Front Back Stud Earrings ($21, originally $28; amazon.com)

Theia Jewelry Women's Chloe Front Back Stud Earrings

These front-back studs are not your grandma’s pearl earrings. Wear the large side to the front for a classic look, or flip for something unexpected.

