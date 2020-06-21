Hamad Mohammed/Reuters A man uses special protective glasses to monitor the annular solar eclipse in Manama, Bahrain, on Sunday, June 21. Photos of the June 2020 solar eclipse

An annular solar eclipse appeared on the heels of the summer solstice on Sunday. It was visible over Central Africa, the Southern Arabian Peninsula, Pakistan, Northern India and South Central China. A partial eclipse will be seen over most of Asia, Africa, Southern and Eastern Europe, Northern Australia and parts of the Pacific and Indian Oceans. The entire eclipse lasted about 3.75 hours, but the duration as it passed over individual locations was around a minute and a half. During the peak, it lasted just over 30 seconds.