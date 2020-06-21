16 years after her late husband's donated organs saved a life, she gave her kidney to save the life of the same man

(CNN) When Terri Herrington's husband Bryan died 16 years ago, he saved the lives of four other people through organ donation. She befriended Jeffrey Granger, who received Bryan's kidney and pancreas. When that kidney failed last year, Terri immediately volunteered to donate her own kidney, which is now living on with Bryan's organs in Jeff.

Granger tells CNN that today, his life is great, and he is feeling "wonderful," despite the side effects of the steroids he's taking for his latest transplant. But in 2004, after living nearly three decades with insulin-dependent diabetes, his doctor delivered the news that he needed a transplant.

Those organs came from 35-year-old roofer Bryan Herrington who lost his life in a tragic fall from a house while on the job. Granger received Bryan's pancreas and kidney. Bryan donated his heart, lungs, and liver to others.

Bryan Herrington

For the first year after the transplant, Granger was not allowed to know who made the lifesaving organ donation, and Terri was not allowed to know who received it. But during that first year, the two exchanged anonymous notes and holiday cards to each other. Later, Terri was able to send Granger a card introducing herself and telling Granger about Bryan. When they first spoke on the phone, Granger said it felt like the two had known each other their whole lives. Over the next 15 years, a tight friendship developed.

In 2019, the donated kidney started failing and Granger went back on dialysis. He reached out to Terri with the news. She had recently considered becoming a living donor and immediately decided that Granger was the person she wanted to have her kidney. She was so quick to offer to be his donor that Granger thought it was a joke.

