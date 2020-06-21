ESPYS honoree Kim Clavel took a break from boxing to fight coronavirus

(CNN) If all had gone according to plan, Kim Clavel would have boxed in her first main event fight on March 21.

Scheduled for the Montreal Casino, the fight would have been her first after winning the North American Boxing Federation female light flyweight title in December. But then, with coronavirus, that fight was canceled.

Naturally, the 29-year-old Clavel was upset, she told ESPN . She spent days at her home in Montreal crying.

And then, a revelation: She was young. She was healthy. And she had experience as a nurse in a maternity ward before stopping last year to focus on boxing. She knew she could help.

Now, Clavel will receive the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the ESPY Awards on Sunday night. The award, named after the Arizona Cardinals player who left his NFL career to join the military after the 9/11 attacks, honors athletes who have served others like Tillman did, according to ESPN.

Read More