A charity is sending hundreds of teens $1,000 checks to give to people in need

(CNN) A charity is giving teens across the United States an opportunity to spread joy and uplift someone they believe needs a boost of encouragement.

For the sixth year in a row, the VING Project is giving hundreds of teenagers $1,000 each to give away to a friend, coworker or any kind person in need outside of their families.

Founded by Liz Lefkofsky and her husband Eric Lefkofsky, the co-founder of Groupon, the charity hopes to inspire "the next generation of givers." The VING Project is named after the last part of the word "giving."

"Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, we realized how this program had the potential to help people now more than ever," Liz Lefkofsky told CNN.

"We are in awe of the incredible teens from across the country who have been sending us videos and helping out people they know. Especially during this difficult time it has been wonderful to give teens a way to help others and we have no plans of slowing down any time soon."

