Pharrell Williams releases a new song dedicated to frontline workers

(CNN) Pharrell Williams and record producer Chad Hugo have released a new song honoring the frontline workers in their home state of Virginia.

The recording artist released the song "Virginia: A Salute to Frontline Workers" on his music festival's "Something in the Water" Twitter page.

"VIRGINIA", written by @pharrell and @chadhugo



Made to acknowledge the resilient Virginian frontline workers and to show the possibilities of what happens when we come together. 🙏🏾



Watch the video mixed in @Sony's 360 Reality Audio here: https://t.co/hzCATNpVnq pic.twitter.com/NiBls0Ull2 — SOMETHING IN THE WATER (@sitw) June 20, 2020

Th e music video starts with a message from Williams talking about the origins of the song:

"This song was written not long after the first Something In The Water in 2019, to include in our documentary about the festival," Williams said.

"We were inspired by how this community pulled together to defy the odds and let openness and goodwill guide us."

