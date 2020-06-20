NC governor orders removal of Confederate statues at state Capitol

(CNN) North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper ordered Saturday that all Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds be removed to protect public safety.

In a statement released by his office and published to Twitter, Cooper said "monuments to white supremacy don't belong in places of allegiance."

"I am concerned about the dangerous efforts to pull down and carry off large, heavy statues and the strong potential for violent clashes at the site," Cooper said in his statement. "Monuments to white supremacy don't belong in places of allegiance, and it's past time that these painful memorials be moved in a legal, safe way," he went on.

Protesters hang a figure pulled from the Confederate monument at North Carolina's State Capitol Friday.

The statement said monuments being removed included the remainder of the North Carolina Confederate monument, the monument to the Women of the Confederacy, and the figure of Henry Lawson Wyatt.