Tiz the Law wins the 152nd Belmont Stakes

By Amir Vera, CNN

Updated 9:25 PM ET, Sat June 20, 2020

Jockey Manuel Franco rides atop Tiz the Law #8 crossing the finish line to win during the 152nd running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park on June 20, 2020 in Elmont, New York.
(CNN)Tiz the Law won the 152nd running of the Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York, on Saturday, according to the race organization's official Twitter.

The entire race took place without spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 3-year-old colt was ridden by jockey Manny Franco and is owned by Sackatoga Stables. Dr. Post and Max Player came in second and third, respectively.
Typically the third and final leg of the Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes was the first leg for the first time in history. The race was originally slated to take place on June 6.
    Franco celebrates after the big win.
    The grandstand was empty, as spectators were not allowed to attend because of the coronavirus pandemic.
    Tiz the Law was the heavy favorite going in, and he backed it up with an impressive victory.
    A closer look at the empty seats.
    Tiz the Law, center, leads the pack. Dr Post finished second, and Max Player finished third,
    A message from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is broadcast before the race.
    Belmont workers watch an earlier race at the track.
    Unneeded benches are stacked up at Belmont Park.
    A horse gets hosed down on Saturday.
    Sam Grossman plays to an empty grandstand.
