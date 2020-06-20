Tiz the Law wins the 152nd Belmont Stakes

(CNN) Tiz the Law won the 152nd running of the Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York, on Saturday, according to the race organization's official Twitter.

THE NEW YORK HERO!!! TIZ THE LAW AND @jockeyfranco WIN THE $1,000,000 BELMONT STAKES! @nytbreeders pic.twitter.com/2z6SHNeldM — Belmont Stakes (@BelmontStakes) June 20, 2020

The entire race took place without spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic . The three-year-old colt was ridden by jockey Manny Franco and is owned by Sackatoga Stables under 82-year-old trainer Barclay Tagg.

Dr. Post and Max Player came in second and third, respectively.

Typically the third and final leg of the Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes was the first leg for the first time in history. The race was originally slated to take place on June 6.