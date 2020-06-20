Tiz the Law wins the 152nd Belmont Stakes

Tiz the Law, with jockey Manny Franco, races past the finish line to win the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 20.

The Belmont Stakes, as we've never seen it before

Photos: The Belmont Stakes, as we've never seen it before

The grandstand was empty, as spectators were not allowed to attend because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tiz the Law was the heavy favorite going in, and he backed it up with an impressive victory.