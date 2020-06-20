Tiz the Law wins the 152nd Belmont Stakes

The Belmont Stakes opened up the first leg of the Triple Crown for the first time in history on June 20, 2020.
(CNN)Tiz the Law won the 152nd running of the Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York, on Saturday, according to the race organization's official Twitter.

The entire race took place without spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 3-year-old colt was ridden by jockey Manny Franco and is owned by Sackatoga Stables. Dr. Post and Max Player came in second and third, respectively.
Tiz the Law, with jockey Manny Franco, races past the finish line to win the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 20.
Tiz the Law, with jockey Manny Franco, races past the finish line to win the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 20.
Tiz the Law was the heavy favorite going in, and he backed it up with an impressive victory.
Tiz the Law was the heavy favorite going in, and he backed it up with an impressive victory.
Unneeded benches are stacked up at Belmont Park before the big race.
Unneeded benches are stacked up at Belmont Park before the big race.
A horse gets hosed down on Saturday.
A horse gets hosed down on Saturday.
Belmont workers watch a race at the track.
Belmont workers watch a race at the track.
Sam Grossman plays to an empty grandstand.
Sam Grossman plays to an empty grandstand.
Patricio Gomez nuzzles with Wish before the start of an earlier race Saturday.
Patricio Gomez nuzzles with Wish before the start of an earlier race Saturday.
Typically the third and final leg of the Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes was the first leg for the first time in history. The race was originally slated to take place on June 6.
    Traditionally, the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes preceded the Belmont Stakes, but those two races were postponed as well due to the pandemic. The Kentucky Derby is expected to take place on September 5, while the Preakness Stakes is scheduled for October 3.
    Saturday's race was shortened from a mile and a half to a mile and an eighth, as the Belmont Stakes is typically the final race and the longest of the three.

    CNN's Allen Kim contributed to this report.