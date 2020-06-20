Tiz the Law wins the 152nd Belmont Stakes

The Belmont Stakes, as we've never seen it before
Tiz the Law, with jockey Manny Franco, races past the finish line to win the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 20.
Franco celebrates after the big win.
The grandstand was empty, as spectators were not allowed to attend because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Tiz the Law was the heavy favorite going in, and he backed it up with an impressive victory.
A closer look at the empty seats.
Tiz the Law, center, leads the pack. Dr Post finished second, and Max Player finished third,
A message from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is broadcast before the race.
Belmont workers watch an earlier race at the track.
Unneeded benches are stacked up at Belmont Park.
A horse gets hosed down on Saturday.