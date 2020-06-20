The Belmont Stakes kicks off the Triple Crown Saturday. Here's everything you need to know

(CNN) You may not be able to sip mint juleps at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, for the 152nd running of the Belmont Stakes, but the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown kicks off this weekend after being postponed for two weeks.

The race was originally slated to take place on June 6.

Typically the third and final leg of the Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes will be first leg for the first time in history.

Traditionally, the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes preceded the Belmont Stakes, but those two races were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Kentucky Derby is expected to take place on September 5, while the Preakness Stakes is scheduled for October 3.

What's different