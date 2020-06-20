(CNN) A young figure skater channeled her emotions through a beautiful skate routine she performed over the Black Lives Matter mural in Washington, DC.

Nine-year-old Kaitlyn Saunders paid tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement with her routine, which she said was inspired by the many injustices that black people face in the United States.

"I want to replace the negative messages that people have in their minds with positive ones," Kaitlyn told CNN. "I feel free and powerful when I'm on the ice. Like I can fly and no one can stop me. I wish everyone could feel like that."

The young skater is used to performing on ice. But due to coronavirus restrictions that closed down rinks, she quickly learned how to take her talents to the streets on inline roller skates.

On June 8, Kaitlyn arrived at Black Lives Matter Plaza at 5:30 a.m., just minutes before sunrise, to perform her routine. With the help of her parents, she recorded the performance and shared it on Instagram and Facebook

Read More