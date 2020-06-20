Multiple people injured in stabbing incident in Reading, England

(CNN) A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing incident Saturday in the English town of Reading that left multiple people with injuries, according to the Thames Valley Police.

At least two people suffering from stab wounds were being treated at the nearby Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading following the incident Saturday, according to a hospital spokeswoman.

"My thoughts are with all of those affected by the appalling incident in Reading and my thanks to the emergency services on the scene," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote on Twitter.

My thoughts are with all of those affected by the appalling incident in Reading and my thanks to the emergency services on the scene. — Boris Johnson #StayAlert (@BorisJohnson) June 20, 2020

"Deeply concerned to hear reports of an incident in Reading," UK Home Secretary Priti Patel said. "My thoughts are with everyone involved, including police and emergency responders at the scene."