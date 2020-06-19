Malala Yousafzai finishes Oxford University, says now is time for 'Netflix, reading and sleep'

London (CNN) Malala Yousafzai, the Nobel Peace Prize-winning woman who survived being shot by the Taliban, has completed her degree at Oxford University.

Yousafzai, who is 22, tweeted early on Friday morning to say she had finished her studies.

"Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford," she wrote. "I don't know what's ahead. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleep."

She also shared two photographs -- one of her cutting a cake in celebration with family and another of her covered in cake and confetti.

Yousafzai, who was born in Pakistan and is an education and human rights activist, was attacked by the Taliban after becoming a vocal critic of the terrorist group's attempts to stop girls from attending school.

