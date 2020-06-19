Prehistoric 'clutter' on land led to bigger, smarter human brains

The Okavango Delta in Botswana showcases a patchy landscape where the ability to plan results in a huge survival payoff.
This is a clutch of fossilized Protoceratops eggs and embryos, discovered in the Gobi Desert of Mongolia. They provide evidence that dinosaurs laid soft-shell eggs.
These tools, made from the bones and teeth of monkeys and smaller mammals, were recovered from Fa-Hien Lena cave in Sri Lanka. The sharp tips served as arrow points.
This labeled map shows the complete ancient Roman city of Falerii Novi as it currently exists underground.
Fragments of the Dead Sea Scrolls found in the 1950s are seen here.
This is one of the 408 human footprints preserved at the Engare Sero site in Tanzania. The fossilized footprints reveal a group of 17 people that traveled together, likely including 14 women, two men and one juvenile male.
Blade-like stone tools and beads found in Bulgaria's Bacho Kiro cave provide the earliest evidence for modern humans in Europe 47,000 years ago.
This artist's illustration shows what an early, small ichthyosaur that lived 248 million years ago may have looked like. It resembled a cross between a tadpole and a seal, grew to be one foot long and had pebble-like teeth that it likely used to eat invertebrates like snails and bivalves.
This is an artist's illustration of Adalatherium hui, an early mammal that lived on Madagascar 66 million years ago.