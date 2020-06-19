'Maybe if they see me, they'll stop'

(CNN) Since the death of George Floyd, we've seen so many powerful photos from the protests — images that have filled up social-media feeds and resonated with people all over the world.

One of these earliest photos was of a young boy in Atlanta, wearing a blue face mask and black "Star Wars" T-shirt, raising his fist in front of police holding riot shields.

The photo, taken May 31 by Elijah Nouvelage for Getty Images, made the boy a face of the protest movement and inspired many to create artwork based on him.

"This photo tells a story, capturing the hope as well as the hurt," said Kaye Bishop, a teacher who lives in New Bedford, Connecticut, and painted the scene. "This boy is the future."

Kaye Bishop's watercolor painting of Atlanta protester Kai Ayden. She posted it to Facebook along with the Langston Hughes poem "I, Too." (Courtesy Kaye Bishop)

The boy in the photo is Kai Ayden, a 7-year-old who lives in Alpharetta, Georgia, a suburb north of Atlanta.

Read More