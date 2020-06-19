'Maybe if they see me, they'll stop'
Updated 4:09 PM ET, Fri June 19, 2020
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
(CNN)Since the death of George Floyd, we've seen so many powerful photos from the protests — images that have filled up social-media feeds and resonated with people all over the world.
One of these earliest photos was of a young boy in Atlanta, wearing a blue face mask and black "Star Wars" T-shirt, raising his fist in front of police holding riot shields.
The photo, taken May 31 by Elijah Nouvelage for Getty Images, made the boy a face of the protest movement and inspired many to create artwork based on him.
"This photo tells a story, capturing the hope as well as the hurt," said Kaye Bishop, a teacher who lives in New Bedford, Connecticut, and painted the scene. "This boy is the future."
The boy in the photo is Kai Ayden, a 7-year-old who lives in Alpharetta, Georgia, a suburb north of Atlanta.
His mother, Handyna Thezan, said Kai hadn't been exposed to much of what was going on in Atlanta or around the country. She had been keeping television and media at a minimum, to protect him.
"I thought long and hard to decide whether or not I wanted Kai to even know what was going on," she said.
A discussion with a friend changed her thinking.
"He said: 'You can't you can't shield (Kai) from it. This will be part of his life if nothing changes. So you can't shield him, not as smart and intelligent as he is. You can't do that to him.' "
Thezan thought about it and then started talking with her son.
Kai already knew all about Martin Luther King Jr. He's learned about him in school. He's visited the King Center in Atlanta. He's a big fan.
So he was a little confused when he heard about what was still going on in the world.
"Martin said the speech already, so this shouldn't be an issue," he told his mom. "It shouldn't be where I'm afraid, because Martin Luther King Jr. did it already. He gave the speech. I heard the speech."
His mom explained to him that the fight for racial justice "is still ongoing. It's something that we still have to continue fighting for."
</