Unemployed Kentucky residents descend on capital, demand help after months of waiting for benefits

(CNN) Kentucky has temporarily reopened in-person unemployment services to help with the state's backlog of jobless claims, state officials tell CNN.

The assistance comes after protests in Frankfort, the state capital, by unemployed residents who say they have not received benefits since being laid off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Deborah McLaughlin, who has been unemployed since April, says she showed up in Frankfort for three days in a row before her case was resolved.

Courtney See recently waited 10 hours to receive unemployment assistance before being told the offices would close for the day.

"Everyone started screaming," See said. "I didn't know what to do but I knew if I was the loudest, I would be heard."

