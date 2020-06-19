23 Clemson football players test positive for coronavirus

(CNN) At least 28 Clemson University athletes and staff have tested positive for coronavirus, including 23 football players, according to the university's athletics department.

So far this month, 315 Clemson student-athletes and staff have been tested for Covid-19, and 28 of those tests came back positive, the athletics department confirmed Friday in a news release.

Of the 23 football players, two are from last week's initial round of testing, a Clemson spokesman told CNN.

"Clemson has notified and isolated each of those individuals who tested positive for a period of at least 10 days," the release said. Close contacts of the individuals have been asked to self-quarantine for at least 14 days as well.

"Most of the total cases have been asymptomatic, and none have required hospitalization," according to the release. "As community transmission continues throughout the area, it is advised that individuals monitor for symptoms."

Read More