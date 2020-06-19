New York governor's final coronavirus briefing marks end of '111 days of hell'

(CNN) New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's daily coronavirus briefings have drawn comparisons to President Franklin D. Roosevelt's fireside chats during the Great Depression and World War II.

For 111 consecutive days, the sometimes combative and abrasive Cuomo sat before PowerPoint slides and graphs of Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations in the epicenter of the pandemic in America.

He lamented the loss of life and praised health care workers. He talked about his mother, his daughters and his brother, Chris, a CNN anchor who contracted the virus . He spoke with empathy and compassion at times.

On Friday, he delivered his final briefing with an address from his office in the state Capitol. No reporters were present.

"Today, we have done a full 180, from worst to first," he said. "We are controlling the virus better than any state in the country and any nation on the globe."