Akron police search for 3 suspects in Na'kia Crawford killing

(CNN) Ohio police have identified three people in connection to the killing of 18-year-old Na'kia Crawford, according to a Facebook post from the Akron Police Department.

Police signed a warrant Wednesday for the arrest of Adarus Black, 17, of Lakemore for murder, Akron police said. Two others, Jaion Bivins, 18, of Akron and Janisha George, 24, of Tallmadge have warrants for obstructing justice, police said. Bivins has an additional warrant for tampering with evidence, according to the post.

Adarus Black

Police also released photos of all three and asked anyone with information on the suspects to contact the Akron Police Department. All three suspects are Black; witnesses initially said one of the suspects may have been White, police said.

"The investigation is continuing and additional charges are possible," the post said.

According to Akron Police, on Wednesday evening their investigation led to the discovery of the black Chevy Camaro from which Crawford was shot. The vehicle was abandoned in Cleveland and located and taken to the Akron Police Department for processing.

