PGA Tour player Nick Watney withdraws from tournament after testing positive for Covid-19

(CNN) American golfer Nick Watney is the first player on the PGA Tour to test positive for Covid-19.

Watney, 39, withdrew from the RBC Heritage tournament in Hilton Head, South Carolina, on Friday before the second round.

Watney had tested negative for the virus when he arrived at the event, but was tested again on Friday after he said that he had symptoms consistent with the illness, according to the PGA Tour

He traveled privately to the tournament, which began on Thursday, and was not on the charter flight offered by the PGA Tour, the organization said.

"Nick will have the PGA Tour's full support throughout his self-isolation and recovery period under CDC guidelines," the PGA Tour said in a statement.

