(CNN) A 47-year-old man who falsely claimed to be a doctor has been arrested by police in Greece.

The man, who has not been named, convinced patients to stop their treatments and use his alternative methods instead, according to a police statement.

A police spokesman told CNN the man would approach people with terminal or late-stage illnesses.

Three of his patients -- aged 14, 16 and 76 -- subsequently died.

At least 45 people fell for the man's deception, police said. He was arrested in Athens on Tuesday under a warrant for homicide, fraud, counterfeiting and drug trafficking and was handed over to prosecutors.

