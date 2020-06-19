The best sales to shop this weekend: Adidas, Apple, Nest and more

While this weekend is dedicated to celebrating dads, it's never a bad time to celebrate saving money, too. Once you've exhausted our list of the best Father's Day-specific deals happening now, see below for even more standout sales on tech, home and style items going on for the next few days across the web.

Tech and electronics

Amazon

Amazon devices

If you've been waiting for the right time to add a new Amazon device to your home, this is it: The mega retailer is offering up discounts on a wide range of its smart speakers, e-readers, streaming devices and more. Click here to see all the deals up for grabs now.

Beats Solo 3

Our favorite on-ear headphones are on sale at eBay. Down to $135 from their usual price of $199, these Beats are available in 10 colors, and feature ultra crisp sound, along with a super comfortable feel.

Apple Watch Series 5

Time to save on an Apple Watch. Right now, several Series 5 models, both with and without cellular capabilities, are $100 off at Amazon, including the 40mm Apple Watch Series 5 with GPS, which is down to an all-time low price at $299.

Home and health

Lowe's

Moosejaw

Moosejaw's 96 Hour Sale is on through June 21, which means time is running out to take advantage of deals on tons of outdoor gear. Apparel, shoes and gear for men, women and kids are up to 50% off — but hurry, the best stuff will start selling out soon.

EyeBuyDirect

Starting June 19 through June 22, buy one pair of glasses or sunglasses and get another pair for free — plus snag 15% off with SUNNYDAZE.

Google Home and Nest

Whether you're in need of a new wireless network, a home security system or a smart speaker, there's something for you at B&H Photo Video. Right now, the retailer is marking down a wide range of Google Home and Nest products.

Lowe's

Select small appliances are up to 35% off at Lowe's right now. Choose from a few mini fridges and wine chillers, and enjoy cool beverages all summer long.

Fashion and beauty

Sperry

Adidas

Step up your sneaker game for summer with this Adidas sale. Now through June 20, select Originals shoes for 30% off, including U_Path, X_PLR, and Swift. Just use code OGKICKS at checkout to apply the discount to your cart.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom's clearance section is stocked right now with clothing, accessories, shoes and homewares — all of which is up to 60% off. Not to mention, select items are an extra 25% off for a limited time.

Sperry

Save up to 50% on hundreds of sneakers, sandals and yes, boat shoes at Sperry's Semi-Annual Sale. This deal only comes around twice every year, and it's especially useful for scoring some new summer footwear.

Kiehl's

Top-notch skincare from Kiehl's is 20% off at the brand's Friends and Family Sale, happening now through June 24. Use code SUMMER to apply the discount to your purchase, and take note: Orders over $120 qualify for a free 10-piece gift.

H&M

Fill your closet with new styles for less at H&M's Summer Sale. Trendy pieces for men, women, kids and home are up to 50% off so you can start the season looking and feeling fabulous without breaking the bank.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.