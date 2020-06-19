You may have already picked out your Father’s Day gifts, but there are still plenty of discounts at tons of retailers to explore in honor of dads everywhere. Whether you’re looking for a last minute present for a father figure in your life or just looking to save some money — just like Dad taught you — see below for more than 50 sales to shop on Father’s Day weekend.

Major retailers

Best Buy : Snag some tech and home gifts for Dad, many of which are marked down.

Big Lots : The mega retailer has a range of items for dads up for grabs, many of which are marked down.

eBay : Whether your dad is into tech, golf, power tools and everything in between, you’ll find something he’ll love for less at eBay’s Father’s Day sale.

Kohl’s : Use code DAD10 to save $10 on orders of $50 or more when you shop items for dads.

Macy’s : Take 15% off men’s grooming products, including cologne, with code FRIEND.

Nordstrom : The department store has put together a special section featuring picks for dads, many of which are up to 60% off.

Sam’s Club : The warehouse retailer has a Father’s Day section that’s packed with products dads will love, and if you do some digging, you’ll find a few solid discounts, too.

Target : The mega store has listed a bunch of entertaining and heartfelt gift ideas for dads, a few of which also happen to be on sale.

Tech and electronics

HP : Computers, printers and more are marked down in honor of Father’s Day.

JBL : Earbuds, speakers and headphones are 10% to 70% off — sounds like a great deal for dad.

Motorola : Save $500 on the Motorola razr.

Nanoleaf : Starting on June 14, take 10% off Canvas Light Panels and Light Panels Smarter Kit + Canvas Expansion Pack at Home Depot and Best Buy

Newegg : Tons of gear for Dad, including quite a few smartwatches, are up for grabs at a discount.

Nomad : Get new charging gear and leather goods with 20% off sitewide using code DADSNGRADS

Otterbox : Take 20% off all Star Wars cases for one day only on June 21.

Verizon : Save on smartphones and accessories for dads.

Home and health

Allswell : Take 20% off bedding with code DADS20.

Casper : Score a 10% discount on any order that includes a mattress, or take $25 off your order of $100 or more when you shop their selection of Father’s Day gifts with code FORDAD.

Home Depot : Power tools, grills, patio furniture and much more is marked down for Father’s Day.

Homesick : Take 25% off candles sitewide with code BESTDAD.

Ghirardelli : Delectable chocolate treats for dad at 15% off

Omaha Steaks : A few boxes filled with gourmet steaks are on sale for Dad.

Lowe’s : Tons of gifts for handy dads are available at Lowe’s, some of which are on sale.

Purple : Take up to 20% off sleep accessories and bundles.

Rachio : Several smart yard care products are on sale through June 21.

Sodastream : Take 15% off all sparkling water makers with code DAD15.

The Company Store : Take up to 35% off at the Semi-Annual Sale, plus 20% off sitewide with code DAD2020.

Style and grooming

