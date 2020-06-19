(CNN) The Colombian military has rescued two foreign nationals -- along with their pet dogs -- after they were abducted three months ago by dissident members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC.)

The two men, from Switzerland and Brazil, were rescued on Thursday after being held in a house by the rebel group in the southwestern town of Corinto, according to a statement published on the military's website.

In the statement, the military said retired Swiss citizen Daniel Max Guggenheim and Brazilian citizen José Iban Alburqueque García had been "returned to freedom" as a result of the rescue operation.

Guggenheim and Alburqueque García were both kidnapped on March 16 by members of the FARC's former sixth front, known as the Dagoberto Ramos Mobile Column, along with their small dogs, Preto and Fifi.

Read More