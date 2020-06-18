A 20-foot-tall statue honors the frontline workers fighting Covid-19 around the world

(CNN) Latvia is honoring the doctors, nurses and medical workers on the front lines in the fight against Covid-19 with a giant statue in the nation's capital.

Artist Aigars Bikše unveiled the statue on Tuesday at a ceremony outside the Latvian National Museum of Art in Riga.

The statue is almost 20 feet tall (6 meters) and shows a woman in a lab coat, mask and gloves stretching toward the sky. She's wearing pink clogs and has a stethoscope around her neck.

Bikše told Reuters it took about three months to create and that he was inspired by seeing the heroic sacrifices health care workers were making to save their patients.

"I was watching the news, I was watching how medics met great difficulties in Italy, how they slept on hospital floors, how their faces were wounded due to wearing masks for long hours. I understood that I, as an artist, as a sculptor, should say something," he said, according to Reuters' translation.