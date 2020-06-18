(CNN) The leader of Canada's New Democratic Party, Jagmeet Singh, was made to leave parliament on Wednesday after calling another politician "racist."

Singh made the accusation in the House of Commons after Alain Therrien, from the Bloc Québécois party, declined to support a motion calling on parliament to acknowledge the existence of systemic racism in the Royal Canadian Mounted Police force.

The motion also set out that de-escalation should be a police priority, that the use of police force should be reviewed and that additional funding should be given to health services.

However, while the motion had broad support from members of parliament, Therrien rejected it, leading it to be struck down.

Singh accused Therrien of being "racist." When challenged on his comments, he doubled down, saying: "I did call him a racist."

