This is who's affected by the Supreme Court decision on DACA

(CNN) Today's Supreme Court ruling is a decision hundreds of thousands of so-called Dreamers across the United States have been anxiously awaiting for years.

Since 2012, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program has shielded many young undocumented immigrants from deportation. The Trump administration's 2017 announcement of its plans to end DACA threw their lives into uncertainty.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court blocked the Trump administration's attempt to end the program. The court's 5-4 ruling will allow DACA recipients to continue to renew membership in the program and remain in the US -- for now. But the Trump administration could move again to rescind the program.

Here's a look at some key statistics about DACA:

About 650,000 are currently protected from deportation by the program

