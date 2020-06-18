Children are decorating a school with chalk art supporting Black Lives Matter, but people keep washing the messages away

(CNN) A Baltimore-area elementary school is the scene of an unlikely free speech battle because people keep washing away the chalk art messages and drawings that children created in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The students, family and community members around Hillcrest Elementary in Cantonsville have been persistent and the school's red brick walls are again covered with vibrant messages calling for peace and racial justice.

Children have been decorating the building to show their love for the school and their teachers since the school closed in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

That message changed following the death of George Floyd last month and people started writing messages supporting Black Lives Matter and calling for peace and racial justice.

"We do not have details on how the chalk art was removed, but community members wrote supportive chalk messages on the wall of the school multiple times in the last week," the Baltimore County Public Schools said in a statement.

