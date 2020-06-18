Six Virginia residents sue to keep Robert E. Lee statue aloft

(CNN) After dropping a lawsuit to block the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, a group of Richmond, Virginia, residents on Wednesday filed a second suit with adjusted arguments, according to court documents.

The new lawsuit, filed by six residents who own property on Richmond's Monument Avenue, claims that the statue's removal would adversely affect the plaintiffs by nullifying the neighborhood's status as a National Historic Landmark district, resulting in "the loss of favorable tax treatment and reduction in property values."

"Plaintiffs will also suffer injury as a result of the loss of a priceless work of art from their neighborhood and the degradation of the internationally recognized avenue on which they reside," the suit reads.

The lawsuit, filed in Richmond Circuit Court, says removal of the statue would also violate the monument's 1890 deed, which stipulates that the Commonwealth of Virginia "will hold said Statue and pedestal and circle of ground perpetually sacred to the monumental purpose to which they have been devoted and that [Virginia] will faithfully guard it and affectionately protect it," according to court documents.

Patrick McSweeny, an attorney for the Monument Avenue residents, confirmed to CNN that they had refiled a lawsuit, but he would not comment on the suit's substance.

