Health officials ask Myrtle Beach visitors to self-quarantine for 14 days after spike in Covid-19 cases

(CNN) Health officials in a West Virginia county are asking that anyone who recently visited South Carolina's Myrtle Beach, or any other beach for that matter, self-quarantine for 14 days after a new spike in coronavirus cases.

At least eight residents of Preston County in West Virginia have tested positive for Covid-19 after "recent travel to the Myrtle Beach area," according to a news release from the county's health department posted Wednesday.

Officials have started an investigation and are working to identify those who have may been in close contact with the infected individuals.

"We would like to ask all Preston County residents that have traveled back from Myrtle Beach, any other beach, or any (crowded) vacation destination in the last 2 weeks to please keep other(s) in mind and self-quarantine for 14 days upon return," the health department said in the news release.