Los Angeles reaches deal with county on relocating homeless

(CNN) The city and county of Los Angeles have reached a deal to bring almost 7,000 homeless people indoors, officials said Thursday.

The city will provide 6,000 new beds within 10 months and 700 more beds over 18 months, Los Angeles County district Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas's office announced in a press release

The agreement comes after US District Judge David Carter in May ordered the city and county to "humanely" relocate into a shelter homeless people living near freeway overpasses, underpasses and ramps, or provide "an alternative housing option."

The county will invest $300 million over five years to fund essential services for people occupying the beds, the release said.

"This agreement will lead to major action, not rhetoric," City Council President Nury Martinez said.

