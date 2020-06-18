Football may not happen at all this year, Fauci warns

(CNN) The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to kick off the 2020 regular season at home on September 10 against the Houston Texans. Players are due to NFL training camp on July 22 with the Hall of Fame Game taking place in Canton, Ohio, on August 6.

And the NCAA, which began to allow voluntary athletics activities in all Division I sports this month, on Wednesday approved a plan for summer athletic activities and preseason practice for the upcoming 2020 college football season, which is slated to get underway on August 29.

But should there be any football played this season amid the coronavirus pandemic

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, tells CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta, "Unless players are essentially in a bubble -- insulated from the community and they are tested nearly every day -- it would be very hard to see how football is able to be played this fall. If there is a second wave, which is certainly a possibility and which would be complicated by the predictable flu season, football may not happen this year."

On Monday, several Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans players tested positive for the coronavirus , according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. None of the players were in the teams' facilities, and both teams followed proper health protocols, per the report.

