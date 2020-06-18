Florida will ban its 'Gator Bait' cheer due to the phrase's racist history

(CNN) The University of Florida's "Gator Bait" cheer is coming to an end at sporting events over the racist imagery associated with the phrase.

University president Kent Fuchs made the announcement on Thursday as part of a list of steps the university is taking to combat racism.

"While I know of no evidence of racism associated with our 'Gator Bait' cheer at UF sporting events, there is horrific historic racist imagery associated with the phrase," Fuchs said. "Accordingly, University Athletics and the Gator Band will discontinue the use of the cheer."

The university's sports teams are nicknamed the Gators. The cheer is usually heard when the university band plays a familiar song and fans respond by making a chomping motion with their arms while shouting, "Gator Bait!"

Ferris State University's Jim Crow Museum of Racist Memorabilia has found newspaper articles and imagery from as far back as the late 1800's of African American babies being used as alligator bait.

