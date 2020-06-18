Effigy found in Oakland a day after mayor announced hate crime investigation on nooses

(CNN) A day after a hate crime investigation was opened into nooses found on trees in Oakland, California, a "fake body hanging from a noose" was reported in the same area, according to police.

The effigy was found hanging in a tree near Lake Merritt on Thursday morning by a resident, according to a press release from the Oakland Police Department. The resident removed the effigy from the tree and called police, the release said.

Police officers found "material stuffed in the shape of a human body with a rope tied around the torso and neck, laying on the ground next to a tree with an American flag lying next to it," according to the press release.

Oakland police notified the FBI, according to the press release. Both agencies are investigating Tuesday's incident, when five nooses were found hanging from trees in the same area around Lake Merritt.

On Wednesday, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf announced a hate crime investigation into the nooses.