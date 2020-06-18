Possible burned cross found on front yard of 17-year-old activist's house after he organized protests

(CNN) A Virginia police department and the FBI are investigating a possible cross burning at the home of a 17-year-old activist the morning after he helped organize a Black Lives Matter protest.

Travon Brown of Marion, Virginia, helped New Panthers -- a BLM movement group -- organize an anti-racism protest on Saturday.

The following morning, Brown was away from home when his mother texted him asking if he was okay. Someone had burned a cross on their front yard, she told him.

"My mother said she walked to the store and not even 15 minutes of her coming back someone had pulled up and burnt a cross," Brown told CNN.

Witnesses saw an intense fire coming from a barrel on Brown's front yard early Sunday, according to a Marion Police Department press release. When officers extinguished the fire, they found "wood that appeared to be in the shape of a cross," according to the press release.

