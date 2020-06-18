CDC issues recommendations to help protect beachgoers from Covid-19 spread

(CNN) Even on the beach, people should stay six feet apart, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And yes, face masks are appropriate beach wear.

"Encourage use of cloth face coverings among staff and beach visitors. Face coverings should be worn when feasible and are most essential at times when social distancing is difficult," according to the recommendations

The recommendations also included a little common sense: "Advise those wearing cloth face coverings to not wear them in the water, because they can be difficult to breathe through when they're wet. This means it is particularly important to maintain social distancing in the water."

The CDC broke the guidelines into three levels to explain what behaviors or scenarios represent the lowest risk, more risk or the highest risk for staff and beach goers.

