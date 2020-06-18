White man rescued by Black Lives Matter protester is former police officer

(CNN) A white man who was carried to safety by a Black Lives Matter protester after he was allegedly attacked amid violent clashes is a former police officer, British Transport Police confirmed.

A photo of the moment which has since gone viral shows Bryn Male being carried by Patrick Hutchinson after clashes broke out near London's Waterloo station on Saturday.

"We can confirm Bryn Male worked in the London area as a police officer for British Transport Police, latterly as a Detective Constable," British Transport Police said in a statement. "He retired from the force in September 2014," it added.

More than 100 people were arrested in London at the weekend after violence broke out as far-right groups targeted Black Lives Matter demonstrations

Protesters around the world have taken to the streets following the death of George Floyd

