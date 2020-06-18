Renegade priest occupies Russian convent

Moscow (CNN) A renegade cleric is occupying a convent outside of Yekaterinburg in the Ural Mountains after falling out with the Russian Orthodox Church because of his coronavirus-denying sermons.

Father Sergii Romanov, a cleric of the Yekaterinburg diocese and former policeman who was banned from preaching by the church leadership, took over the Sredneuralsk convent on Tuesday. The superior and four nuns from the complex left the premises, according to the diocese. Armed guards who support Sergii have been seen circling the premises according to local media reports.

"I will not leave," he said in a video address posted on June 13. A portrait of Stalin was in his backdrop.

"You have the experience — you will have to kick us out from the monastery with police and national guard," he said. "I have a casket, I have a cross, I have nails — I'm awaiting your decision."

On Wednesday, pilgrims started flocking to the convent, local media reported, with an estimated 200 people attending services there, according to URA.RU outlet, which live-streamed the event.

