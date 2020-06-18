German prosecutor accuses Russia of ordering murder in Berlin park

Berlin (CNN) Germany's top prosecutor has accused Russia of ordering the murder of a Georgian man in a Berlin park, as they announced that a suspected contract killer has been charged over the killing.

The victim was a 40-year-old Georgian citizen of Chechen descent named by German officials as Tornike K. He was shot dead by a man on a bicycle in downtown Berlin's Kleiner Tiergarten park on August 23, 2019. Previously named as Zelimkhan Khangoshvili , the former Chechen fighter had been on his way to midday prayers.

A Russian national was arrested within hours over the killing, setting off a murder mystery that has gripped Germany.

While the Kremlin has denied any connection between the murder and the Russian state, the shooting triggered an investigation which also raised uncomfortable questions about the relationship between the two countries.

Germany's federal prosecutor took over the investigation in December. On Thursday, almost ten months after the murder, they said they had gathered sufficient evidence and brought charges against the suspect.

