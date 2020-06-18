Nordstrom Rack is practically a one-stop shop for bargains, and right now, the discounts have gotten even better with an extra 25% off its collection of shoes.

Currently, more than 3,700 pairs of shoes are on sale for men and women, including sandals, running shoes and flats from top brands like Coach, Madewell, Sperry and Timberland.

Keep in mind that this sale won’t last long — it’s only around for a limited time — and popular sizes tend to sell out quickly when the deals are this good. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite picks from the sale, below.

Men’s styles

Toms Bota Sneaker ($25.30, originally $33.73; nordstromrack.com)

Toms Bota Sneaker

Tuck them under cuffed jeans or chinos for a look to switch up your usual sneaker game.

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Original Penguin Hank Leather Chukka Boot ($50.61, originally $67.48; nordstromrack.com)

Original Penguin Hank Leather Chukka Boot

Grab your autumn boots now while they’re a steal. This black leather pair from Original Penguin will look great with fall and winter trousers.

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Sperry Leeward 2 Eye Leather Boat Shoe ($33.74, originally $44.98; nordstromrack.com)

Sperry Leeward 2 Eye Leather Boat Shoe

Ideal for summer’s easy days of grilling out and hanging out in the backyard, these leather Sperrys are a classic pick — and they’re as versatile as ever.

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Timberland Franklin Leather Sneaker ($39.36, originally $52.48; nordstromrack.com)

Timberland Franklin Leather Sneaker

These leather sneakers go from professional to Saturday afternoon in an instant, so you can wear them during both casual days at the office and afternoon walks around the block.

Women’s styles

Coach Leila Leather Sandal ($39.36, originally $52.48; nordstromrack.com)

Coach Leila Leather Sandal

These go-with-anything leather sandals are going to become a popular choice in your shoe rotation, thanks to their versatility and durability.

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Naturalizer Waverly Woven Platform ($28.11, originally $37.48; nordstromrack.com)

Naturalizer Waverly Woven Platform

These picnic-ready platforms from comfort-minded label Naturalizer go perfectly with your favorite cropped jeans and loose summer dresses.

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Madewell The Rosalie High Heel Sandal ($39.96, originally $52.48; nordstromrack.com)

Madewell The Rosalie High Heel Sandal

Treat yourself to a little escapism with these strappy, party-ready sandals — and if you’ve been hanging out in flats since quarantine, these 3.5-inch heels have an extra-cushioned base to help you stay comfy.

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Amelya Casual Mule ($19.67, originally $26.23; nordstromrack.com)

Amelya Casual Mule

This faux-raffia slip-on mule gives any of summer’s flowy dresses a vacation-ready vibe.

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Dr. Scholl’s Coralie Slip-On Loafer ($25.30, originally $33.73; nordstromrack.com)

Dr. Scholl's Coralie Slip-On Loafer

The usual loafers get a summer update with white soles and a suede upper — and given Dr. Scholl’s reputation for comfort, they’ll be your new favorite all-day pair, too.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed price at the time of publication.