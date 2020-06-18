Save big on Google's smart home product lineup at B&H Photo Video

From Google's Nest Wi-Fi mesh networking systems to the Nest Hello video doorbell and a Nest Hub Max smart display, B&H Photo Video is discounting nearly every smart home product sold under the Nest brand.

There are over three pages of deals and discounts on Google related products. Take some time to go through the entire list, and you may just find something that fits your needs — or just scroll down for a few highlights from the sale.

Wireless networking

Google Nest Wi-Fi Router and Two Points

For those who need a home networking upgrade, Google's Nest Wi-Fi mesh systems are marked down anywhere from $16 off for a single access point to $70 off for a two-pack of access points. The three-pack, which includes the main router and two access points, is marked down from $349 to $299 (though it's currently on backorder).

We reviewed Nest Wi-Fi when it launched at the end of 2019 and dubbed it our pick for best mesh Wi-Fi system. Mesh systems use multiple access points with multiple radios to handle your internet traffic. They communicate with each other to ensure your home is covered in Wi-Fi and that, even as you move around, your devices have the best signal possible.

Google Nest Wi-Fi Router ($149, originally $165; bhphotovideo.com )

Google Nest Wi-Fi Router and Point ($199, originally $269; bhphotovideo.com )

Google Nest Wi-Fi Router and Two Points ($299, originally $349; bhphotovideo.com)

Home security

Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell & 2-Pack Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera Kit

On the home security front, Google's outdoor Nest Cam two-pack is marked down by $60, now priced at $238. The Nest Hello Video doorbell is discounted by $50 to a price of $179. Or, if you're in need of an indoor security camera, the inside version of the Nest Cam IQ is $229, down from its normal price of $299.

There are even bundles of products available, like a Nest Hello video doorbell with two outdoor Nest Cams for $417, a total savings of $110.

Google Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera, 2-pack ($238, originally $298; bhphotovideo.com )

Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell ($179, originally $229; bhphotovideo.com )

Google Nest Nest Cam IQ Indoor Security Camera ($229, originally $299; bhphotovideo.com )

Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell & 2-Pack Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera Kit ($417, originally $527; bhphotovideo.com)

Smart speakers

Google Nest Mini and Google Nest Hub Max

As for smart speakers and displays, well B&H has plenty of those marked down as well. You can get the Google Nest Mini, the smallest smart speaker the company makes, for $29, down from its regular price of $49. Or the impressive Google Nest Hub Max smart display — which acts like a smart speaker, but pulls double duty as a way to watch videos and place video calls — is $30 off for a sale price of $199.

You can use Google's speakers and displays for weather updates, sending messages, controlling your smart home devices and even to get answers to trivia questions. You can even ask Google to run a speed test on your Nest Wi-Fi network.

Google Nest Mini, 2nd Generation ($29, originally $49; bhphotovideo.com )

Google Nest Hub Max ($199, originally $299; bhphotovideo.com)

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.